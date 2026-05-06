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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble au centre proche de la mer bel appartement projet de qualite

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$772,560
12/08/2026
$772,560
11/08/2026
$774,880
;
3
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ID: 39788
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 12/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaSar Rabinovich

About the complex

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Reference: NBY 106-3 Top location: right in the city center, 800m from the beach. Close to shops, schools, synagogues and all areas of interest in the city. Tram station at 500m. 15 minutes drive from Tel Aviv. It is a new 10-storey building with 90 apartments. The building has a large design lobby, underground parking and two elevators. The project obtained the last building permit and has a bank guarantee. We also have for sale 3 and 4 room apartments in this project, as well as penthouses and ground garden. 3 room apartments of 68m2 + 10m2 terrace. From the first floor. A parking space.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Avec terrasse dans un bel immeuble au centre proche de la mer bel appartement projet de qualite
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$772,560
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