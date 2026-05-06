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Residential quarter Woawww penthouse dexception proche beth habad de 5 pieces en exclusivite

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,08M
;
11
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ID: 39766
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahimeir Abba, 12

About the complex

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BZH Discover this truly prestigious penthouse, ideally located just behind the city centre, in one of Hadera's quietest and most sought after areas, just a few minutes walk from shops, transportation, all amenities and the French-speaking Beth'Habad. Occupying the entire floor, this rare property offers about 150 m2 of living space, spread over 5 spacious rooms, as well as a magnificent terrace of 70 m2, partially discovered, allowing you to make your Soccah, perfect to receive or enjoy warm moments in privacy. Completely renovated with high quality materials, the penthouse includes: - A superb living space with excellent distribution, including an American kitchen with its central island, a large living room and a superb dedicated dining area, - A beautiful master suite with its dressing room and bathroom, - Three beautiful children's rooms, including a Mamad (safe room), - An additional bathroom, - The sumptuous terrace, leaving covered, - An outdoor kitchen, - A private cellar, - A home automation system (smart house), - Two private parking spaces registered in the cadastre (Tabo). An exceptional and exceptional good! Former price : 3,5000.000 NIS New price : 3.250.000 NIS!!! To be seized!

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Woawww penthouse dexception proche beth habad de 5 pieces en exclusivite
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,08M
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