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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a arnona ramat rahel

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,296
;
10
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ID: 39606
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

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In a peaceful and central location 3-room apartment, located on the 4th floor. ✨ Balcony ? Private parking ? Cave ? Elevator ? Junkers heating system A pleasant, spacious and comfortable apartment.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a louer a arnona ramat rahel
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,296
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