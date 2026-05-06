  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter Appartement neuf a quelques pas de la mer

Residential quarter Appartement neuf a quelques pas de la mer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$849,150
08/08/2026
$849,150
07/08/2026
$846,600
06/08/2026
$849,150
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 39705
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Sderot Herzl

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In a frontline sea building, 4 room apartment new and spacious, in a high-quality and high-end project.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Magnifique 3 pieces situe entre gordon et bd ben gourion
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,58M
Residential quarter Vue mer exceptionnelle
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$529,470
Residential quarter La pEpite A tel aviv emplacement premium
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$962,370
Residential quarter Situe quartier kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,79M
Residential quarter Centre ville vue degagee
Netanya, Israel
from
$732,600
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement neuf a quelques pas de la mer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$849,150
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Show all Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Residential quarter Appartement avec jardin 7 pieces quartier kiryat ganim a rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$1,66M
Apartment 7 rooms For sale apartment with unique garden and renovated in Kiryat Ganim district in Rishon LeZion! * Spacious apartment 7 rooms - 5 bedrooms and two large living rooms * Apartment size: approx. 170 m2 * Large garden of approx. 120 m2 * Additional separate entrance from 1st flo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans une petite rue calme a deux pas de dizengoff et basel
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans une petite rue calme a deux pas de dizengoff et basel
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans une petite rue calme a deux pas de dizengoff et basel
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans une petite rue calme a deux pas de dizengoff et basel
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans une petite rue calme a deux pas de dizengoff et basel
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans une petite rue calme a deux pas de dizengoff et basel
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces dans une petite rue calme a deux pas de dizengoff et basel
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
For sale in the Old North – Hatam Sofer 13 A rare opportunity in a quiet and bucolic street, between Dizengoff and Sokolov, opposite Gan Levi Yitzhak. 4 rooms - 90 m2 with a nice balcony facing south. 1st floor on façade Luxury building of only 9 apartments Height under ceiling 2.97 m Triple…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Super affaire rothschild
Residential quarter Super affaire rothschild
Residential quarter Super affaire rothschild
Residential quarter Super affaire rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,50M
Great case! For sale in Tel-Aviv, in a quiet street in the Rothschild district! Issue for June 2027 3rd floor with elevator 3 pieces 2 bathrooms 96m2 + 6m2 of balconies Open view 3 exhibitions Price: 4 500 000
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications