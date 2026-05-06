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Residential quarter Ideal investissement pied a terre 5 pieces a vendre proche de toutes commodites youd guimel ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$792,540
08/08/2026
$792,540
07/08/2026
$790,160
06/08/2026
$792,540
;
7
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ID: 39717
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Shaul HaMelekh, 2

About the complex

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Reference: AS 1015 District : Youd Guimel 8-storey building 5 pieces including mamad Surface area of 132 m2 2 terraces 7th floor with 2 elevators Air conditioning Apartment divisible in 2 units (4 rooms + 1 room) 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets Lease value up to 8 500 NIS/month Common parking Available immediately

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Ideal investissement pied a terre 5 pieces a vendre proche de toutes commodites youd guimel ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$792,540
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