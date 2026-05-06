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Residential quarter Bonne affaire bel appartement de 5 pieces avec balcon et chambre de securite bonne orientation

Ashdod, Israel
from
$882,450
08/08/2026
$882,450
07/08/2026
$879,800
06/08/2026
$882,450
06/08/2026
$849,150
;
3
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ID: 39707
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 08/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Rambam

About the complex

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Nice 5-room apartment with balcony and security room, air-conditioned, double kitchen, master suite with shower and toilet and dressing room, good orientation.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Bonne affaire bel appartement de 5 pieces avec balcon et chambre de securite bonne orientation
Ashdod, Israel
from
$882,450
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