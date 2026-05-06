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Residential quarter Har homa terrasse souccah

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$915,120
;
11
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ID: 39676
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 04/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaMamtzi, 5

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Jerusalem, on a street ask in Har Homa district Premium Rental Close to shops, public transport, synagogue, parks etc... 5th floor on 6 with elevator 4 pieces 87m2 + 15m2 of terrace with open view 3 exhibitions 1 parking lot 1 cellar Price: 2,790,000sh

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Har homa terrasse souccah
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$915,120
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