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Residential quarter Fonctionnel et central

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
;
10
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ID: 39664
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRechavim, 11

About the complex

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Located on the 4th floor of a newly built and perfectly maintained building, this 4-room apartment offers modern furnishings and optimal comfort. Bright and pleasant living spaces Large living room with direct access to a pleasant terrace Wide and fully equipped kitchen, ideal for cooking and receiving Floor heating for maximum comfort Air conditioning in all rooms Parking space Private cellar A rare good combining modernity, space and quality of life.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Fonctionnel et central
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,44M
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