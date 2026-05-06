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Residential quarter Centre ville raanana emplacement premium

Raanana, Israel
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$4,920
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2
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ID: 39611
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    Petah Tikva Subdistrict
  • City
    Raanana
  • Address
    Opsterland, 4

About the complex

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For Rent – Commercial space in the heart of Ra'anana Premium location in the heart of the city centre, in a busy shopping area, close to the supermarket, many shops and a large public parking. This space offers excellent visibility thanks to its two large windows and enjoys an ideal environment to develop a commercial activity. ✔️ 68 m2 on the ground floor ✔️ 68 m2 of gallery ✔️ Two windows ✔️ Excellent condition ✔️ All authorized activities, including catering ✔️ Large parking nearby ✔️ Sector with high commercial potential An ideal address for a sign wishing to set up in one of the most sought after locations in Ra'anana.

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Raanana, Israel
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Residential quarter Centre ville raanana emplacement premium
Raanana, Israel
from
$4,920
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