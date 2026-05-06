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Residential quarter Lev hair 2 pieces rothschild

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
;
7
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ID: 38893
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 26/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yehuda HaLevi, 79

About the complex

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Apartment for sale in Tel-Aviv, Lev Hair, very close to Rothschild, tram and Hamessila Park Bauhaus style building 3rd floor without elevator 2 pieces 60m2 + 5m2 of balcony in facade Room service balcony High ceiling of 3 meters Very Luminous 3 exhibitions: North, South, East Rent at 8,000sh/month Great for an investment like living there Price: 3,290,000sh

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Lev hair 2 pieces rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
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