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Residential quarter Eilat appartement 3 pieces avec terrasse vue mer etage eleve tres lumineux proche plage

Eilat, Israel
from
$508,400
;
10
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ID: 39626
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 28/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Beersheba Subdistrict
  • City
    Eilat
  • Address
    Shoham

About the complex

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For sale in EILAT - 3-room apartment with large terrace and open view. Kitchen + living room, master bedroom with bathroom and a child/guest room. Apartment extremely well sunny and very clear. Electric shutters, floor tiles. Perfect for foot-to-earth or year-round or short-term rental. 2 steps from the sea and walk. Curious abstain.

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Eilat, Israel
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Residential quarter Eilat appartement 3 pieces avec terrasse vue mer etage eleve tres lumineux proche plage
Eilat, Israel
from
$508,400
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