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Residential quarter Mekor haim

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,65M
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Residential quarter Mekor haim
1
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ID: 38017
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRechavim, 11

About the complex

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close to shops and tram, elevator, shelter room, 62 m2, covered parking. 2650000 Ch.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Mekor haim
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,65M
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