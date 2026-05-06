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Residential quarter Laffaire de lannee a mordot arnona appartement neuf 5 pieces livraison dans 1 mois prix exceptionnel jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,39M
;
6
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ID: 37940
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 03/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Yitzhak Ernst Naventzel

About the complex

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What if you could buy a new apartment in Jerusalem at a price that probably won't be seen again? In the prestigious Mordot Arnona project, discover a magnificent 5-room apartment of 123 m2 located on the 15th floor on 18, enjoying exceptional brightness and high-end services. The apartment has a nice balcony of 14 m2, two parking spaces in the basement, a mamad and is located in a modern building equipped with four elevators of Shabbat. The real advantage of this opportunity lies in its price. The owner must sell quickly before the delivery of the keys planned in about a month, which now allows him to acquire this property at only 3,950,000, a particularly attractive amount for this sector and this level of delivery. A rare asset for families wishing to settle quickly or for investors seeking safe value in one of the most sought after areas of Jerusalem. Images furnished by IA for better visualization

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Laffaire de lannee a mordot arnona appartement neuf 5 pieces livraison dans 1 mois prix exceptionnel jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,39M
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