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Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage

Netanya, Israel
from
$852,000
;
7
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ID: 37856
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Ussishkin, 19

About the complex

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Apartment with a very spacious living room, very clear and completely unobstructed view. Located close to Kikar and the beach. Excellent apartment for housing or investment.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement tres spacieux a deux pas du kikar et de la plage
Netanya, Israel
from
$852,000
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