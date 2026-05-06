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Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a tel aviv proche de la plage et du parc hayarkon

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,31M
01/06/2026
$2,31M
31/05/2026
$2,31M
;
3
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ID: 37117
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Yohanan Hurkanos, 31

About the complex

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New apartment in a charming building ideally located near Hayarkon Park and 400 m from the beach. In the heart of the city in a quiet street 2 steps from shops and metro. 3,5 rooms, 90 m2 living space, mirpeset of 7 m2. High-end finishes, underfloor heating, VRF air conditioning. Possibility to have parking in the building.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter 3 5 pieces a tel aviv proche de la plage et du parc hayarkon
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,31M
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