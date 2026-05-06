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Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m

Bat Yam, Israel
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$923,000
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2
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ID: 37581
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

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Superb 2-room apartment on the ground floor with private garden Discover this charming 2 rooms located on the ground floor, offering a modern interior and a private garden of 50 m2, perfect for enjoying the outdoors and the beautiful days. Characteristics: • 55 m2 of interior space • Private garden of 50 m2 • A comfortable room • Modern bathroom • Parking space included • Planned delivery end of year 2026 A bright and functional apartment, ideal for a couple or anyone wishing to live in a modern and pleasant setting. Proximity & environment : Located a few minutes from Grande Avenue Balfour, with shops, supermarkets, public transport and synagogues. Schools and facilities for children are easily accessible. The tramway is a few minutes' walk away, making it easy to travel throughout the city. The Grande Avenue Ha'Atsmaout offers many green spaces and pleasant parks, which descend to the sea, ideal for walks and relaxing moments.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 2 pieces en rez de jardin jardin privatif de 50 m
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$923,000
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