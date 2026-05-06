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Residential quarter Tout le charme de lancien

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,90M
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5
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ID: 37127
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Dina, 8

About the complex

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? Apartment for sale – Quartier Baka, rue Boaz In a picturesque and quiet alley, close to cafes and amenities, on the ground floor of a charming Arab house, 3 rooms with an area of about 90 m2, comprising 2 bathrooms with toilet + 1 independent toilet. The property has a private entrance and a courtyard of 30 m2 for exclusive use. The interior has a few stairs, and can be modified as needed. A rare property in one of Jerusalem's most sought after neighbourhoods.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Tout le charme de lancien
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,90M
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