  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan

Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,60M
;
3
Leave a request
ID: 37947
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 07/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
In the heart of Bait Vagan, the new phase of Holyland complex is finally available, with a wide selection of apartments from 3 rooms to the penthouse and ground floor.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter A louer tour white city appartement haut de gamme 4 piEces avec parking et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$10,380
Residential quarter Projet neuf centre ville netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,13M
Residential quarter Superbe studio avec mezzanine entierement renove en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,80M
Residential quarter Nouveaux bureaux en location dans tour tres demandee sur givat shaul
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,415
Residential quarter Nouveau a tsfat safed plus quun lieu de vie un heritage
Safed, Israel
from
$1,59M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Holyland bait vagan
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,60M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,50M
Location Privileged, close to the royal beach Hotelt only a few steps from the sea. 6 Floor Shop project with high-end and luxurious services. An ecological construction. sea view even from the first floor. 1 parking space for each apartment. the surfaces of the apartments are spacious and w…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Show all Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Residential quarter Beau 5 pieces spacieux proche de la mer avec cave
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$640,100
Beautiful 5 rooms in Barnea district, close to the sea, with cellar and parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Maison individuellecottage quartier rishonim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Maison individuellecottage quartier rishonim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Maison individuellecottage quartier rishonim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Maison individuellecottage quartier rishonim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Maison individuellecottage quartier rishonim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Maison individuellecottage quartier rishonim rishon lezion
Residential quarter Maison individuellecottage quartier rishonim rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$4,34M
?✨ Rare semi-detached house for sale in Rishonim / Gan Nahum district ✨? If you are looking for a spacious, quiet house in a winning location – that's exactly what you need! ? Small, quiet and sought after street in the heart of the district ? Approx. 240 m2 220 m2 built ? Large garden app…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications