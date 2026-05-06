  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m givat shaoul jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m givat shaoul jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,21M
01/06/2026
$2,21M
31/05/2026
$2,20M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 37306
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shlomo Alkabets, 9

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Apartment 5 rooms - 166m2 - Givat Shaoul Jerusalem Balcony 12m2 - (soucca 4m2), 5th floor Living-dining room, kitchen 4 bedrooms (mamad), 3 bathrooms, 3 toilets Strands, air conditioning, chemech powder, radiators, gas water heater Armoured door, 1 parking, 1 cellar, lift, disabled access Price : 6.200.000 shekels (This award does not include our agency commission) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us right away.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet rue yekhezkel residence de prestige au cOEur du nord ancien de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$15,40M
Residential quarter ExclusivitE meier tower A vendre appartement de luxe boulevard rothschild
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,40M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,88M
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,48M
Residential quarter En plein coeur du centre ville de jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$943,400
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement 5 pieces 166m givat shaoul jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,21M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe appartement 4 pieces avec terrasse A deux pas du kikar et de la mer
Residential quarter Superbe appartement 4 pieces avec terrasse A deux pas du kikar et de la mer
Netanya, Israel
from
$1,21M
Beautiful 4-room apartment located on the 9th floor of a modern building in one of the most sought after areas of Netanya, a few minutes walk from Kikar (central square) and the beach. The apartment offers 111 m2 of living space as well as a terrace of 17 m2 facing northwest, allowing to en…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Residential quarter La pepite nouveau programme en pre vente a la marina a ashdod le plus proche de la plage
Ashdod, Israel
from
$12,00M
The nugget!!! New pre-sale program at Marina a Ashdod, closest to the beach! Apartments 5 rooms, lofts, ground floor with swimming pool, penthouse with pool. Benefits: sunny, closest to boats, promenade and beach... High standing services, high-end materials. unique location
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Residential quarter Projet neuf le petit neuilly de tel aviv
Givatayim, Israel
from
$14,04M
JASMIN GIVATAYIM A new reference of residential luxury in Givatayim An exception project signed ICR The JASMIN GIVATAYIM project is developed by the ICR Group, which is the result of the alliance between Israel Canada and Raam Megourim, two major players in high-end real estate in Israel.…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications