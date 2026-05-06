  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashkelon
  4. Residential quarter Dans la city appartement 4 chambres

Residential quarter Dans la city appartement 4 chambres

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$624,800
;
8
Leave a request
ID: 37473
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon
  • Address
    Eli Cohen

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Close to the sea, City district, close to shops

Location on the map

Ashkelon, Israel
Education
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$2,99M
Residential quarter Projet nat 600 netanya
Netanya, Israel
from
$6,82M
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,94M
Residential quarter Projet raanana centre ville
Raanana, Israel
from
$3,69M
Residential quarter Villa de haut standing a kadima
Kadima, Israel
from
$7,00M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Dans la city appartement 4 chambres
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$624,800
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Show all Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Residential quarter Superbe 5 pieces a cote de kikar hamedina au calme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$8,60M
For sale exclusively At 3 Zion Boulevard Street, a prestigious and highly sought after address. A unique, spacious and bright apartment! On the 5th floor, this apartment enjoys excellent traffic on four axes! A 5-room apartment with great potential and ideal arrangement. Built area of 146.5…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Residential quarter Duplex a vendre a tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,17M
Duplex rehov Matalon 1 Approximately 110 m² plus terrace of 29 m² 3 bedrooms downstairs Living room dining room kitchen upstairs 2 bathrooms Plus a WC upstairs Cellar and parking
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Show all Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Residential quarter Appartement au centre ville a louer jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$15,000
Hamaalot – Downtown Small central street in the heart of the city centre Apartment on the 3rd floor out of 5 Elevator No parking 4 m2 balcony 4 pieces – 120 m2 3 toilets 2 bathrooms Fully furnished high standing Independent air conditioning in each room Ground heating
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications