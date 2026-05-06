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Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
10
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ID: 37756
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    Yoseftal

About the complex

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For sale – Superb 4 room apartment on the second line of the sea, with sea view. Located on the 3rd floor on 6, this bright apartment of 100 m2 has a terrace of 14 m2, a mamad, 2 bathrooms, 2 toilets and a beautiful balcony bathed in light. Ideally located, a few minutes walk from the sea and the promenade, close to shops, supermarkets, restaurants and trendy cafes, schools and crèches, as well as public transport. A lively, convenient and pleasant neighborhood, perfect for the whole family or as a quality investment.

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Bat Yam, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre superbe appartement 4 pieces en deuxieme ligne de mer avec vue mer
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,10M
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