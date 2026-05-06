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  4. Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande mirpeset souccah dans un superbe immeuble au coeur du quartier park

Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande mirpeset souccah dans un superbe immeuble au coeur du quartier park

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,25M
;
10
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ID: 37700
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH New exclusivity at RE/MAX Hadera, our love to seize immediately, within the prestigious Villa V project, appreciated for its beauty! Its assets: - Spacious and bright apartment of 4 + 1 rooms, - Beautiful building with stone, wood and plants, - Stage 4/6, - Superb mirpeset-Souccah of about 30 m2, facing southeast, - Very bright living space with large openings and an open view, - No wall with neighbors - exclusive shop building! - Parental suite with its private bathroom, - 2 additional bedrooms including a secure room, - Additional assistant room (office, guest room, additional room), - Deputy Cave, - Very nice lobby, well maintained building, - Low loads! - Right in! Excellent location: at the foot of the building a green park, close to the entrance to the EcoPark, the Habad Francophone community of Park, a shopping area, schools and roads. Exceptional price! Insanity case for housing or investment! Price: Only 2,280,000 NIS! Don't say we didn't tell you! Contact us: Ra'hel Benguigui, RE/MAX Hadera Professional licence 313736

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Sans hesiter la meilleure affaire du moment au park un appartement de 4 1 pieces cave grande mirpeset souccah dans un superbe immeuble au coeur du quartier park
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,25M
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