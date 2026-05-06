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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,21M
;
10
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ID: 37362
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Hevra Hadasha, 5

About the complex

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5 Hevra Hadasha Street Quiet street near Kikar Hamedina and main roads. In a new project under construction by a real estate fund! Nice quiet and bright apartment 5 pieces (mamad included) 5th floor (very high) 121 m2 + a balcony of 12 m2 with open view! Renovated kitchen! Exceptional promoters The apartment has a very spacious, standard underground parking! And a cellar of about 6 m2. Planned occupation: March 2026

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Magnifique 5 pieces dans un immeuble neuf au calme pres de kikar hamedina
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,21M
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