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Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a louer a jerusalem waldorf astoria

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$21,000
;
11
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ID: 37447
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Shlomo HaMelekh

About the complex

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Waldorf Astoria – Luxury Residences, Jerusalem In one of Jerusalem's most prestigious residences 3 pieces 2 full suites 150 m2, fully furnished high standing Balcony Parking Security Service (guardian) prestige lobby Prices including charges (Vaad Bayit)

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement de luxe a louer a jerusalem waldorf astoria
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$21,000
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