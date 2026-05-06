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Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,51M
;
20
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ID: 37729
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Egoz

About the complex

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The rare pearl!! Apartment 5 rooms for sale in Marina with stunning views of the Sea of Ashdod on the 7th floor. A parking lot and a cellar of 8 m2 complete this property with a sure value. 2 steps from the beach, the synagogue is close to cafes and restaurant as well as a supermarket. Luxury residence with gym, hammam, sauna... 2 elevators including one of shabat. A particularly pleasant apartment to live with a panoramic sea view

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter La perle rare appartement 5 pieces a vendre a la marina avec vue imprenable sur la mer d
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,51M
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