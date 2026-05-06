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Residential quarter Penthouse dans un immeuble bauhaus renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,91M
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Residential quarter Penthouse dans un immeuble bauhaus renove
1
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ID: 37465
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 32

About the complex

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Exclusive marketing Nadlan Lev TLV. Bauhaus building under renovation. Building with elevator and private parking. High floor, high quality finishes. Delivery in 12 months.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Penthouse dans un immeuble bauhaus renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,91M
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