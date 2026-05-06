  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Ashdod
  4. Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage avec piscine a ashdod youd zayin

Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage avec piscine a ashdod youd zayin

Ashdod, Israel
from
$20,000
;
17
Leave a request
ID: 37525
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Pnina

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
For Rent: Phenomenal Cottage Nine in Ashdod – Youd Zayin District ???? ✨ Luxury – Comfort – Generous Spaces – Immediate Delivery! Located in the sought after area of Youd Zayin in Ashdod, this exceptional new cottage offers an incomparable quality of life on 200 m2 living space, with 100 m2 of terraces including one with private pool, and 70 m2 of bright basement. - Ground floor: Superb terrace of 100 m2 with swimming pool, ideal to receive or relax Spacious and bright living room with large windows Fully equipped high-end kitchen with quality materials Guest toilets Armored door and neat finishes -1st floor: 3 comfortable bedrooms Modern bathroom with toilet Master suite with private bathroom, toilet, private balcony and laundry room - 70 m2 convertible basement with 2 large windows – Ideal for: Playroom Cinema room Wellness Area (SPA) Or possibility to create 2 to 3 additional rooms Centralized air conditioning????? 2 private parkings????️ Deliverable immediately! A rare good, combining modernity, space and comfort in a popular neighborhood! Contact us today to arrange a visit.

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Appartement de charme a vendre a nahlaot avec propriete du toit jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,13M
Residential quarter Projet netivot ideal investisseur
Netivot, Israel
from
$1,56M
Residential quarter Appartement A vendre 4 piEces tel aviv yafo
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,12M
Residential quarter penthouse rare a vendre dans le vieux nord de tel aviv rehov dizengoff
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$9,20M
Residential quarter Vue exceptionnelle quartier tres recherche
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$4,05M
You are viewing
Residential quarter A louer phenomenal cottage avec piscine a ashdod youd zayin
Ashdod, Israel
from
$20,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Show all Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter A saisir A louer immediatement appartement de 4 pieces neuf en plein centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$5,500
BZH The French department of RE/MAX Hadera presents you exclusively with a 4-room apartment, freshly delivered by the renowned promoter Aura! Its characteristics: ✅ New apartment of 4 rooms of 100 m2 approximately, ✅ Beautiful mirpeset of about 12 m2, ✅ Bright living room, ✅ Parental suite …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Show all Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a baka
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,30M
Baka, dereh beit Lehem 49, above an authentic house, 2nd floor without elevator, 4 rooms (mamad), 2 showers, 2 toilets, 89 m2, terrace soccah 7 m2, good condition, bright, open view. 3650000 shekels
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Residential quarter Avec terrasse proche de la mer bien agence projet de qualite
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$994,000
In Barnea, a 5 rooms renovated and transformed with sea view
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications