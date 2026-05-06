  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 3p ascenseur parking mamad et terrasse

Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 3p ascenseur parking mamad et terrasse

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,984
01/06/2026
$4,984
31/05/2026
$4,970
;
9
Leave a request
ID: 36993
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 25

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New luxury building 2 minutes from Rothschild. Very high-end finishes. Large 3 rooms with large balcony. Elevator + parking + mamad. Fully equipped kitchen / 2 toilets. Available immediately.

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter
Raanana, Israel
from
$7,15M
Residential quarter Presale nouveau projet haut de gamme rue bloch
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,49M
Residential quarter Projet neuf givat chmouel
Givat Shmuel, Israel
from
$3,83M
Residential quarter Prodigieuse villa a vendre a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$5,30M
Residential quarter Kfar saba tout proche du canyon arim tres grand duplex rue calme
Petah Tikva Subdistrict, Israel
from
$10,500
You are viewing
Residential quarter Immeuble neuf 3p ascenseur parking mamad et terrasse
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,984
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Ramaz 3 quartier ramaz rishon lezion
Residential quarter Ramaz 3 quartier ramaz rishon lezion
Residential quarter Ramaz 3 quartier ramaz rishon lezion
Rishon LeZion, Israel
from
$3,78M
Project in the heart of Ramaz district - upscale finishes
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Show all Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Residential quarter Superbe duplex avec 45m de toit en plein coeur de tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$6,35M
Unique duplex-penthouse apartment, ideally located on the 4th and top floor. Surrounded by greenery. 3 rooms2 bathrooms and toilet. 1st level: large living room with kitchen, another bedroom with bathroom and toilet. 71 m2 + balcony of about 2 m2. 2nd level: particularly luxurious parental s…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter The projet neuf au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter The projet neuf au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter The projet neuf au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter The projet neuf au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter The projet neuf au centre ville de hadera
Residential quarter The projet neuf au centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,59M
BZH You want to own Israel in 2026? RE/MAX Hadera offers a new project just Waowwwwwww! - Project nine deliverable in 2 years, - Great location in downtown Hadera, THE city where to invest! - Reputable promoter, - Nice construction, quality, - An excellent purchase and se-cu-ri-se!!! Char…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications