  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Tel-Aviv
  4. Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon immeuble bauhaus renove

Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon immeuble bauhaus renove

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
;
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon immeuble bauhaus renove
1
Leave a request
ID: 37830
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 32

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Exclusive marketing Nadlan Lev TLV Bauhaus building under renovation Building with elevator and private parking High floor, standing finishes Delivery within 12 months

Location on the map

Tel-Aviv, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Une adresse strategique a jerusalem borochov kiryat hayovel jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,94M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,69M
Residential quarter 3 pieces bien situe
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,669
Residential quarter Projet netanya centre ville
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,18M
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un projet neuf pret dans 6 mois a cote du parc
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$3,75M
You are viewing
Residential quarter 3 pieces balcon immeuble bauhaus renove
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,52M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 4 pieces recent quartier barnea en tres bon etat
Residential quarter 4 pieces recent quartier barnea en tres bon etat
Residential quarter 4 pieces recent quartier barnea en tres bon etat
Residential quarter 4 pieces recent quartier barnea en tres bon etat
Residential quarter 4 pieces recent quartier barnea en tres bon etat
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$631,900
Beautiful apartment 4 rooms in recent building
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Show all Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,87M
GENERAL BAT YAM Iconic tower-- Very high-end residential Building : Tower of 41 floors Accompanying bank: Mizrahi Tefahot Planned delivery March 2030 Beach: about 800 m Access : nearby tramway live 15/20 minutes from Tel Aviv The project A very high-end residential program in a strategic …
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Show all Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Residential quarter 4 pieces a vendre a nahalat yitshak
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,95M
For sale exclusively, in Nahalat Yitzhak district, 4 rue Binyamini, quiet and central street, in a well maintained building, on the first floor, of a gross area of approximately 102 m2, apartment of 4 rooms, spacious and comfortable, a shower and 2 toilets, hot water 24/7 and underfloor heat…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications