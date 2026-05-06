Residential quarter Superbe 2 pieces renove a deux pas de la mer

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For exclusive sale: 238 Ben Yehuda Street, Tel Aviv
In a quiet neighborhood!
In a very sought after location, a few minutes from the sea and the promenade, a renovated and exceptional 2-room apartment offering a great potential for development
▪️ 67 m2
▪️ Third floor (galerie + 2)
▪️ Small elevator in the building
▪️ Renovated and bright
▪️ 1 bathroom + 2 toilets
▪️ Shelter in the building
▪️ Currently rented 7,800 NIS per month with a new one-year lease and a three-month early termination clause – also ideal for investors
✨ Major asset: Construction permit (TAMA) already deposited with the town hall, with a contract signed by the tenants with the builder Yaez. Application for construction permits under way from the town hall. As part of this project, the addition of a balcony of about 10 m2 is planned, as well as a possible extension of the apartment of about 5 m2 + 250,000 shekels for renovation work.
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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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