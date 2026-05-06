  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Bat Yam
  4. Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam

Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,05M
;
13
Leave a request
ID: 37895
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Bat Yam
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 37

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by its contemporary architecture, combining elegant design and functionality. The building comprises 9 floors and 38 2 to 4 room apartments, as well as spacious penthouses with unobstructed views and high-end finishes. Each unit has a private balcony, parking space and a neat interior design, thought in every detail. An ideal living environment Daniel Art Bat Yam harmoniously combines urban life with quality of life. The project has a central location, close to the sea, main transport routes, shopping centres, schools and leisure areas. Residents thus enjoy a practical, pleasant and inspiring daily life in a developing neighbourhood.

Location on the map

Bat Yam, Israel
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces renove quartier sud de bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$706,450
Residential quarter Residence services seniors haut de gamme a har homa jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$994,000
Residential quarter A vendre appartement 2 piEces rue dizengoff tel aviv
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$923,000
Residential quarter Studio dexception A tel aviv emplacement premium
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,99M
Residential quarter Nouveau projet en presale rue kadoshei kaire bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$3,88M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,05M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Show all Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Residential quarter Beau 2 pieces renove a cote du park hayarkon au calme
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,15M
At 25 rue Bnei Moshe, just a few steps from Yehuda Maccabi, a superb T3 apartment is for sale exclusively. About 74 m2 of living space, very bright. Spacious, elegant and renovated. First floor and a half without elevator. Quiet street
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$3,52M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Appartement dexception 5 pieces avec prestations haut de gamme tour shalem rue yafo
Residential quarter Appartement dexception 5 pieces avec prestations haut de gamme tour shalem rue yafo
Residential quarter Appartement dexception 5 pieces avec prestations haut de gamme tour shalem rue yafo
Residential quarter Appartement dexception 5 pieces avec prestations haut de gamme tour shalem rue yafo
Residential quarter Appartement dexception 5 pieces avec prestations haut de gamme tour shalem rue yafo
Show all Residential quarter Appartement dexception 5 pieces avec prestations haut de gamme tour shalem rue yafo
Residential quarter Appartement dexception 5 pieces avec prestations haut de gamme tour shalem rue yafo
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$23,000
Located in the heart of Jerusalem, in the prestigious Shalem Tower on Yafo Street at the corner of HaTurim, this exceptional apartment of 150 m2 offers a central and refined living environment. It consists of four bedrooms, including a superb master suite with en-suite bathroom, as well as t…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications