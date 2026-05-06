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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces A dizengoff netanya spEcial investisseur projet pinouI binouI avancE

Netanya, Israel
from
$727,750
;
9
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ID: 37675
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Center District
  • Region
    HaSharon Subdistrict
  • City
    Netanya
  • Address
    Dizengoff, 35

About the complex

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Dizengoff Street in the heart of Netanya, premium location near Kikar HaAtsmaout. The area is sought after for its shops, cafes, urban attraction and quick access to the beach. Apartment of 3 rooms, about 88 m2, on the 1st floor of 5. Fully renovated, with comfortable volumes and bright living room. Suitable for a principal residence or strategic rental investment. 1 minute from Kikar HaAtsmaout and walking from the beaches. Building concerned by a Pinoui-Binoui project (advanced stage), offering a potential for upgrading (destruction/reconstruction of the building with delivery of a new housing with modern services). Price charged: 2 050 000.

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Netanya, Israel
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Residential quarter A vendre appartement 3 piEces A dizengoff netanya spEcial investisseur projet pinouI binouI avancE
Netanya, Israel
from
$727,750
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