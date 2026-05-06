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Residential quarter The projet neuf au centre ville de hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$2,59M
;
5
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ID: 37824
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    Ahad HaAm, 16

About the complex

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BZH You want to own Israel in 2026? RE/MAX Hadera offers a new project just Waowwwwwww! - Project nine deliverable in 2 years, - Great location in downtown Hadera, THE city where to invest! - Reputable promoter, - Nice construction, quality, - An excellent purchase and se-cu-ri-se!!! Characteristics of the apartment : - 5 pieces of about 124 m2, very well arranged, - Superb terrace of about 20 m2, with an open view, - A large bright living space, - 4 bedrooms including a master suite and a secure room, - 2 bathrooms and 3 toilets, - A very nice specifications, - A parking space! Characteristics of the building: - Luxurious lobby, - Gardens suspended from the residence, - Sports room and co-owners' room, - Three elevators including one from Shabbat! - Commercial gallery at the foot of the project. Perfect location! A few minutes from amenities, shops, schools and Francophone communities, about 12 minutes by car from the seaside! Without hesitation, an excellent choice of investment or housing in Israel for you! Safe and achievable at a distance! And the cherry on the cake: an exceptional price! Contact us, RE/MAX Hadera by Ra'hel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736

Location on the map

Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter The projet neuf au centre ville de hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$2,59M
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