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Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,44M
;
6
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ID: 37690
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Hativat Kiryati, 12

About the complex

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New / luxurious villa of 300m2 + garden and spa exceptional location excellent quality / price ratio Swimming pool and gym

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime villa de 300m2 avec jadin et spa
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,44M
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