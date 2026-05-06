  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem

Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
;
10
Leave a request
ID: 37635
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Beit HaArava, 35

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
New apartment in Arnona district 3 pieces 80 m2 6 m2 balcony Storage and parking Secured room (mamad) Parental suite Bathroom and toilet Elevator Panoramic view

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Education
Healthcare
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces renove
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,02M
Residential quarter Special investisseurs
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$592,850
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,48M
Residential quarter Tel aviv au pied de la mer
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$4,30M
Residential quarter Jardin et douceur de vivre
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$4,90M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a arnona jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$1,10M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Residential quarter 3 pieces de standing avec ascenseur proche hilton
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,08M
Special investor / first purchase at TLV. 3 rooms renovated with balcony in a modern condominium. Well maintained building with elevator. Apartment on street. To be seized!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Residential quarter Projet neuf hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,44M
HADERA A new generation of residence A new modern residential area in the heart of Hadera, between the forest and the Mediterranean Sea. ? 13 elegant towers (16 to 36 floors) ? 1 452 apartments high standing ? Private park and green walk ? Shops and services at the foot of buildings ? Clo…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Top affaire
Residential quarter Top affaire
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$745,500
Excellent case! 4-room apartment from a sale by a court administrator. Requires complete renovation. Great potential. A real opportunity not to be missed!
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications