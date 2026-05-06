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Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera

Hadera, Israel
from
$1,79M
;
8
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ID: 37705
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Haifa District
  • Region
    Hadera Subdistrict
  • City
    Hadera
  • Address
    HaNevel, 1

About the complex

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BZH Located on Hanevel Street in the sought after religious district, within a modern building, a small jewel! RE/MAX Hadera offers a bright 3 room apartment for sale. Characteristics: - Spacious 3 room apartment of 80 m2 - Soucca terrace of 18 m2 with open view - 14th floor out of 15 - Master suite with shower room - Additional room secured - Bathroom with bathtub - A total of 2 toilets - Assistant Cave - Private parking - Shabbat lift Excellent location! Pavilion area close to downtown amenities, educational establishments, synagogues and roads. Contact us RE/MAX Hadera, Rachel Benguigui. Professional licence 313736.

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Hadera, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement lumineux de 3 pieces avec terrasse soucca nouvelle exclusivite dun bel appartement recent dans le quartier calme et religieux shimshon a hadera
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,79M
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