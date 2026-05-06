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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,59M
;
10
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ID: 37363
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Beeri, 9

About the complex

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Located at 9 Barry Street, in a new building of standing. Beautiful 3 room apartment of 85 m2 with balcony of 12 m2. Second floor, back. 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Two elevators. Cadastral parking space and cellar.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 3 pieces dans un immeuble neuf pres de kikar rabin avec mamad ascenseurs parking et cave
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$5,59M
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