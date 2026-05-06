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Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
01/06/2026
$2,35M
31/05/2026
$2,34M
;
9
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ID: 36948
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Tchernichovsky, 5

About the complex

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Exclusive – Chernichovsky Street, Bezall project Shenkin district Large 3 room apartment, very bright North / West About 87 m2 + 9 m2 terrace (one bedroom on the inside side of the building) Security 24/7 Sports hall Parking Cave Possibility of complete furniture The apartment is currently rented to an excellent tenant for another six months, with a rent of 13,500 NIS. Price: NIS 6 600 000

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Exclusivite rue tchernichovsky projet bezalel quartier shenkin
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$2,35M
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