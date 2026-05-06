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Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer

Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,28M
;
10
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ID: 37451
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    HaDekel

About the complex

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For sale – 5 room apartment in a new residence, Hadekel Street, facing the sea Located in a recent and secure residence with guard, this spacious 5-room apartment offers an ideal living environment facing the sea. The apartment is new, bright and well arranged. It includes a mamad (safe room), integrated air conditioning, private underground parking, as well as modern and comfortable amenities. Pitch of choice, close to the beach, shops, schools and transport. A rare opportunity to live a good standing in one of the best locations in Ashdod.

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Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Haut standing luxueux face a la mer vue sur la mer a ne pas manquer
Ashdod, Israel
from
$1,28M
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