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Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m bayit vegan jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$890,000
01/06/2026
$890,000
31/05/2026
$887,500
;
3
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ID: 37312
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    HaRav Uziel, 50

About the complex

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Renovated 3 room apartment area 70m2 - Bayit Vegan Jerusalem On the 2nd floor, east-west exhibition Living room, dining room, kitchen 2 bedrooms, 1 shower, 2 toilets Air conditioning, shemech doud, grilling, armored door 1 parking lot Renovated 2 years ago Price: 2 500 000 (This price does not include our agency commission which is 2% HT) For more information or to arrange a visit, Call us right away.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement renove de 3 pieces superficie 70m bayit vegan jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$890,000
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