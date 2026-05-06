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Residential quarter Cosy

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,09M
;
8
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ID: 37126
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    brhm prrh

About the complex

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– Superb 3.5 room apartment in the prestigious tower of Holyland, located on the 18th floor of an upscale building, this exceptional apartment offers a rare living environment, with breathtaking panoramic views Very bright apartment enjoying a beautiful terrace with open view, elevator of Shabbat, a cellar and parking space. Sports room in the building, elegant and secure lobby. Perfect for those looking for comfort, standing and tranquility in one of the most sought after areas

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Cosy
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$3,09M
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