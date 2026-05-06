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Residential quarter Un havre de calme lumineux a har homa espace confort et douceur de vie jerusalem immobilier 026786595

Jerusalem, Israel
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$919,450
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5
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ID: 37390
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Menahem Barsh, 8

About the complex

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In Har Homa, in a quiet and sought after street, this 3-room apartment offers a rare quality of life thanks to its three bright exhibitions (all but north) and its terrace of 9 m2 with open view. Located on the 4th floor of a recent building with Shabbat elevator, the property has benefited from important investments: neat finishes, optimized layout, spacious rooms and warm atmosphere. The living room opens onto a perfectly integrated modern kitchen, two comfortable bathrooms, a mamad, as well as a separate night space. Parking is a real asset: private underground parking, as well as a very convenient cellar every day. The building is maintained and ideally placed: a supermarket just down, a yeshiva 100 meters away, schools, parks and shops within walking distance. Available within 6 months, this apartment combines comfort, modernity and softness of life, a rare opportunity in Har Homa, perfect for a family, a young couple or an investor looking for quality property.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Un havre de calme lumineux a har homa espace confort et douceur de vie jerusalem immobilier 026786595
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$919,450
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