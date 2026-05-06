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Residential quarter Villa de prestige a louer en bord de mer a ashdod

Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,26M
;
17
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ID: 37755
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashdod
  • Address
    Exodus, 32

About the complex

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La Croisette à Ashdod !!! VERY RARE, PIEDS IN WATER Prestigious villa with swimming pool 340 m2, several terraces, elevator, 5 bathrooms and 6 toilets, sumptuous master suite with bathroom, a beautiful dressing room and beautiful terrace overlooking the sea, air conditioning, parking. You cross and you are at the beach of the Marina with its cafes, restaurants, water games and sun loungers!

Location on the map

Ashdod, Israel
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Residential quarter Villa de prestige a louer en bord de mer a ashdod
Ashdod, Israel
from
$4,26M
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