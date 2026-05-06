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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,69M
;
10
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ID: 36927
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Melchet, 57

About the complex

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For exclusive sale In the heart of the city, 57 rue Melchett Close to Ben Zion Boulevard and a few steps from Rothschild Boulevard In a new boutique building Magnificent duplex penthouse, tastefully arranged 4 rooms, 5th floor, west view 112 m2 + about 32 m2 sunny terraces Lower level: 3 bedrooms, including a master suite with a small sunny terrace, and separate toilets. Upstairs: A large bright living area including kitchen and living room, with access to a sunny terrace. A cellar of 12 m2, an elevator and a parking space in the basement. The building also has a bicycle and stroller room.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Superbe 4 pieces duplex penthouse dans le lev hair avec mamad et parking
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$7,69M
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