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Residential quarter Sublime appartement darchitecte

Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
;
6
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ID: 37398
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Tel-Aviv District
  • Region
    Tel Aviv Subdistrict
  • City
    Tel-Aviv
  • Address
    Balfour, 35

About the complex

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Exceptional apartment in a quiet and green street, 70m from Rothschild Boulevard. Rare product.

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Tel-Aviv, Israel
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Residential quarter Sublime appartement darchitecte
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,49M
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