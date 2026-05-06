  1. Realting.com
  2. Israel
  3. Jerusalem
  4. Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m

Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,21M
01/06/2026
$2,21M
31/05/2026
$2,20M
;
5
Leave a request
ID: 37315
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/06/2026

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Moshe Kleinman, 12

About the complex

Translate
Show original
Français Français
Penthouse 4 rooms 156m2 in new project Kiryat Hayovel Jerusalem New project in Kiryat Hayovel, consisting of 2 buildings of 20 floors and 2 of 9 floors, deliverable December 2026. Existing public spaces will be developed and converted into green spaces with new and wide sidewalks. A new cultural centre with a film library will enrich the quality of life of the project residents and Kiryat Hayovel residents. Penthouse of 4 rooms on the 19th floor, area of 156m2 with beautiful mirpeset of 54m2. Includes 1 cellar and 2 parking spaces. Price : 6.200.000 sh This price does not include our agency fees. Please note: in the case of a project under construction, photos and plans are only published for information purposes and are not contractual, so the apartments are not furnished.

Location on the map

Jerusalem, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Leisure

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 3 pieces neuf avec parking souterrain
Tel-Aviv, Israel
from
$1,64M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,31M
Residential quarter Une exclusivite exceptionnelle une splendide maison de plain pied au centre ville et au calme
Hadera, Israel
from
$1,41M
Residential quarter Projet neuf a bat yam de haut standing
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$2,46M
Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar
Netanya, Israel
from
$3,72M
You are viewing
Residential quarter Projet neuf kiryat hayovel jerusalem penthouse 4 pieces 156m
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$2,21M
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Show all Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Residential quarter Nouveau programme dappartements neufs a bat yam
Bat Yam, Israel
from
$1,03M
BAT YAM About the project Located in the heart of Bat Yam, in a quiet and renovated residential environment, This residence offers a modern, comfortable and refined living experience. Designed to meet the expectations of young families as well as investors, the project is distinguished by i…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Residential quarter Projet neuf de haut standing sur le kikar
Beit Yizhaq - Shaar Hefer, Israel
from
$4,51M
Momento netanya project Project status Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya . You are looking for a nine netanya project This beautiful project is made for you Project Momento is a luxury complex combining house and shop strategically located l…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Show all Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Residential quarter Au centre avec terrasse bel appartement calme
Raanana, Israel
from
$1,28M
In one of Raanana's most sought after streets. Nice apartment of 5 rooms located on the 2nd floor West Cote :. terrace 12 m2 and a second of 6 m2 from the bedroom. No mamad.. miklat on the ground floor very well maintained. The building is back from the street. small garden on each side wher…
Agency
Real estate Israel
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Latest News in Israel
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
06.05.2026
How the Iran Conflict Affected Country Risk in Israel and the UAE
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
20.10.2023
Israelis can officially enter the U.S. without visas. We’ve gathered the details
Israel at war: what tourists should do
10.10.2023
Israel at war: what tourists should do
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
15.09.2023
“In the decade from 2011 to 2021, housing prices in Israel increased by 346%.” The expert on the main investors in the market, the shortage of properties, and the national plan on demolishing and rebuilding old buildings
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
05.01.2023
Obtaining an Israeli passport will not be so easy. Why?
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
19.12.2022
The average price of an apartment — more than $550,000. Real estate in Israel is becoming very expensive
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
17.08.2022
Modest accommodation with 6 bedrooms. A very special apartment sells in Israel
Show all publications