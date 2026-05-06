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Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$663,850
;
6
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ID: 37527
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem
  • Address
    Jaffa, Jerusalem Hostel

About the complex

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Located in a charming pedestrian street in the lively centre of Jerusalem, this 40 square meters apartment with 1 bedroom offers unbeatable comfort and charm. Just 10 steps from the street level and 20 minutes walk from the Old Town and the Western Wall, this apartment is perfect for living in the city or as a profitable investment property. Main features: - Location: Located in the heart of downtown Jerusalem, close to all major shops, the famous Mahane Yehuda Market and tramway. - Charming living space: A comfortable living room with an open kitchenette leads to a small balcony overlooking the peaceful courtyard of the building. - Spacious room: The large room also opens onto the balcony, offering a quiet refuge. - Bathroom: Includes a full bathroom for convenience. - Currently rented: The apartment is currently rented, offering immediate income potential. - Renovation potential for Airbnb: With some renovations, this property could be ideal for short term rentals, making it an excellent opportunity for Airbnb accommodation. - Quick availability: Available quickly, allowing flexibility in accommodation or renovation plans. This well-located apartment offers both charm and excellent potential for those looking to invest in the flourishing real estate market of Jerusalem. Contact us today for more information or to plan a visit!

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement confortable de 2 pieces au coeur de jerusalem opportunite dinvestissement ideale
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$663,850
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