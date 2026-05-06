Residential quarter Projet neuf proche kikar

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Smilansky Netanya Project
Project status
Mardochee Khayat invites you to live in one of our residential projects in Netanya .
Marketing on Pre Sale
In the city center of Netanya
Close to the beginnings, synagogue,gan and facing the park of Jerusalem
Located less than 5 minutes walk from the kikar
The project is carried out by one of Netanya's best known builders
Apartment features
Flooring throughout the house 80x80
Central air conditioning
Quality bathroom furniture
Grohe brand valve
Quality interior door
Customizable Kitchen
Electrical stores
We offer you apartments
4 rooms 107m2 plus 61 m2 terrace
North-east orientation terrace soccah
1 floor
4 rooms 115 m2 plus 22m2 terrace
South-East orientation
5 rooms of 116 m2 plus 22 m2 of terrace
South-West orientation
5 rooms of 129 m2 plus 22 m2 terrace North West Orientation
Start work June 2026
Duration of work 42 months
Project nine netanya has not manmquer
Location on the map
Netanya, Israel
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Leisure
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