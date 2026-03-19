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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem

Jerusalem, Israel
from
$986,000
06/05/2026
$986,000
05/05/2026
$980,200
;
Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
1
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ID: 35882
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 06/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    Jerusalem District
  • Region
    Jerusalem Subdistrict
  • City
    Jerusalem

About the complex

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3 rooms for sale in a charming building located in the heart of a pastoral atmosphere of Jerusalem and just a few minutes walk from Baka. Close to everything: schools, synagogues, cultural and entertainment centers and of course the old town. The building has an elevator and the apartments all have balconies, a cellar and private parking.

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Jerusalem, Israel
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Residential quarter Appartement a vendre a jerusalem
Jerusalem, Israel
from
$986,000
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