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Residential quarter Exceptionnel

Ashkelon, Israel
from
$598,260
;
10
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ID: 36462
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 05/05/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Israel
  • State
    South District
  • Region
    Ashkelon Subdistrict
  • City
    Ashkelon

About the complex

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EXCEPTIONAL Eternal sea view First line facing sea Small 3-storey building Apartment 3 rooms of 60m2 + 20m2 terrace Very good product for an alya facing the sea, or long term investment or Airbnb.

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Ashkelon, Israel
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Residential quarter Exceptionnel
Ashkelon, Israel
from
$598,260
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